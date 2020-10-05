SBS Punjabi News 5 Oct: New budget measures announced, including billions in infrastructure spending

Australian dollar notes in a plant pot. Australian unemployment rate is expected to reach over 10% amid Covid-19 crisis.

Bu akşam açıklanacak bütçenin 220 milyar dolar açık vermesi bekleniyor. Source: AAP Image/Florent Rols / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Victoria prepares for a staged return to school, as it records just nine new cases, New budget measures announced, including billions in infrastructure spending, and in sport, English Premier League champions Liverpool experience a heavy defeat to Aston Villa.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

