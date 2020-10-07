SBS Punjabi News 7 Oct : Partner visa places boosted in the budget, but more refugees to miss out

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says jobs will unlock economic strength for Australia as it tries to recover from the financial blow of COVID-19.





The federal budget detailed future plans for Australia such as giving taxpayers backdated income tax cuts and incentives for employers to hire young people.





Mr Frydenberg has told the National Press club, the quicker unemployed workers return to a job, the stronger the economic recovery will be in Australia.





Labor leader Anthony Albanese is accusing the federal government of missing an opportunity to improve social housing for struggling Australians in the federal budget.





The Opposition is calling on the government to fast-track housing upgrades to create jobs for tradespeople while the Greens say last night's budget [[TUES]] failed to deliver much needed social housing support.





Labor's Anthony Albanese says there needs be stronger maintenance and repairs across the social housing system and the budget fell short in this area.





