'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi to make his Bollywood debut with 'Raavan Leela'

Bollywood Gupshup

Web series star Pratik Gandhi to feature in a Hindi film. Source: Twitter/Pratik Gandhi

Published 3 September 2021 at 4:29pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 4:41pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Pratik Gandhi, who impressed movie lovers and critics with his performance in Harshad Mehta's role in the web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story,' is all set to play the leading man in Hardik Gajjar's film 'Raavan Leela'. This and more in our weekly update from the world of films and music.

The film, which is set to release in theatres on 1 October, also stars Aindrita Ray in the lead role. 

Touted as a "strong content-driven entertainer", the film is set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from the western state of Gujarat.

In other news, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty is all set to make his debut in the  upcoming movie ‘Tadap.’

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100 and will get a theatrical release in December.

Click on the audio player to listen to this update in Punjabi.

