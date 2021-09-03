'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi to make his Bollywood debut with 'Raavan Leela'

The film, which is set to release in theatres on 1 October, also stars Aindrita Ray in the lead role.





Touted as a "strong content-driven entertainer", the film is set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from the western state of Gujarat.





In other news, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty is all set to make his debut in the upcoming movie ‘Tadap.’





Advertisement

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100 and will get a theatrical release in December.





Click on the audio player to listen to this update in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









