Shaheed Udham Singh Noo Yaad Kardiy'an

Udham singh

Published 31 July 2015 at 11:01pm, updated 31 July 2016 at 1:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Today, the 31st July is the anniversary of the martyrdom of Shaheed Udham Singh. He was a witness to the carnage that took place on April 19, 1919, in Amritsars Jallianwalla Bagh. SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal reports....

Udham Singh (26 December 1899 – 31 July 1940) was an Indian revolutionary and a brave hearted man best known for assassinating
Michael O'Dwyer
on 13 March 1940 in what has been described as an avenging of the
Jallianwalla Bagh Massacre
. Singh is a prominent figure of the Indian independence struggle.



 

Frank Brazil pays tribute to Indian revolutionary Udham Singh and is scheduled for release on 31 July 2015 which marks the 75th anniversary of Singh’s execution at London’s Pentonville Prison. It follows the 21 years of Udham Singh's life following the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre in 1919, leading up to the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer and his execution in Pentonville Prison shortly after.



