Top HSC performer Sukhleen Khanna blitzes exams with her musical fusion

Sukhleen playing Piano 16x9.jpeg

Sydney's Sukhleen Khanna scored an impressive Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) of 99 in the Music 1 course. She had composed a musical fusion of western and Indian ragas as part of her submission.

Key Points
  • Sukhleen Khanna creates musical fusion for her HSC submission.
  • Ms Khanna's composition is a fusion between western music and the Indian musical raga 'Tukhari'.
Ms Khanna's composition 'Chand Taare' is a fusion between western music and the Indian musical raga 'Tukhari' that appears in the Sikh holy scripture, 'Guru Granth Sahib'.

"My composition is a combination of chorus and verse that showcases the similarities between a shabad (hymn) and a western art song," she said.
Sukhleen with her favourite musical instruments 16x9.jpeg
The young student who was also a school captain at the Conservatorium of Music in Sydney said she followed in her sister's footsteps who also studied in the same school.



"Music helped me in my academics and gave me a respite from my captaincy duties," she added.


Ms Khanna who was born in Singapore thanked her parents for introducing her to the world of music.

"During my childhood in Singapore, I started my musical journey with a piano we had at home."

Besides music, Ms Khanna has also attained good scores in other subjects and dreams of pursuing a career in engineering.

"I have attained 99 ATAR in my HSC. I have received a few offers from universities in Sydney," she said.

