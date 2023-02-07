Top HSC performer Sukhleen Khanna blitzes exams with her musical fusion

Key Points Sukhleen Khanna creates musical fusion for her HSC submission.

Ms Khanna's composition is a fusion between western music and the Indian musical raga 'Tukhari'.

Ms Khanna's composition 'Chand Taare' is a fusion between western music and the Indian musical raga 'Tukhari' that appears in the Sikh holy scripture, 'Guru Granth Sahib'.





"My composition is a combination of chorus and verse that showcases the similarities between a shabad (hymn) and a western art song," she said.



The young student who was also a school captain at the Conservatorium of Music in Sydney said she followed in her sister's footsteps who also studied in the same school.









"Music helped me in my academics and gave me a respite from my captaincy duties," she added.







Ms Khanna who was born in Singapore thanked her parents for introducing her to the world of music.





"During my childhood in Singapore, I started my musical journey with a piano we had at home."





Besides music, Ms Khanna has also attained good scores in other subjects and dreams of pursuing a career in engineering.





"I have attained 99 ATAR in my HSC. I have received a few offers from universities in Sydney," she said.



