Sikh doctors in NSW allowed to wear masks while keeping their beards intact

The North Shore Sikh Association (NSSA) has joined hands with Sikh doctors to find a solution to the issue of wearing masks properly on top of their facial hair.





This solution now approved by NSW Health will benefit a large number of Sikh doctors and other health professionals across the country who keep a beard for their religious faith.





Harbir Singh Bhatia, president of the association, told SBS Punjabi, “Wearing of masks was strictly mandated for health professionals to enforce the safety of both patients and the health professional.”





“Sikh doctors faced yet another level of challenge in proving whether the masks were actually fitting properly on top of their beards and were able to block the infections or not.”





As per the guidelines of NSW Health, a person with facial hair could not even take part in the testing process to collect the data to prove if the masks fit properly or not.





Therefore, an exclusive testing exercise, conducted by an independent testing authority, was organised at North Shore Gurudwara, Turramurra, and called on participation from Sikh community members.





Dr Damandeep Singh, a young ENT registrar, along with many other Sikh doctors who have facial hair were barred from performing their duties and were asked to shave off their beards, which is against their faith in Sikhism.





“These young doctors like Damandeep Singh took the initiative and tried their best in finding a solution to this issue and the surgical school also supported them finding the best solution,” said Mr Bhatia.





This group of Sikh doctors formed an association in name of the Australian Sikh Medical Association (ASMA) to explore any possible solutions.





Sikh doctors can wear masks on top of their beards now. Source: Harbir Bhatia





The ASMA approached the Clinical Excellence Commission (CEC), a government body, with a solution to tie an elastic band on top of their beards, where the mask seals strongly and doesn’t slip.





"But such approvals need lots of data to prove their success," Mr Bhatia said.





The ASMA then approached other Sikh community members who keep their beards to come and take part in an exercise where elastic bands were fixed on top of different styles of beards and then the masks were worn.





The NSSA also helped organise a camp at Sikh Gurudwara, Turramurra, to collect required data to prove the success rate for CEC.





“A private testing agency was hired to collect the relevant data under strict observance of CEC officers at Gurudwara Turramurra," added Mr Bhatia.





"Due to rising COVID-19 cases, thorough permissions from various authorities were taken before organising this exercise where required social distancing was maintained for the people coming to take part in this data collection."





“By completing this challenging task, ASMA has found a permanent solution for all Sikh health professionals in NSW who keep beards due to their faith. Now the association’s next target is to reach out to the other states and help similar health professionals going through the same dilemma,” says Mr Bhatia.





The CEC of NSW Health submitted their findings to the department where they were approved by a board of members.





Mr Bhatia has appreciated the support provided by the CEC of NSW Health.





Below is a step-by-step video on the fit testing using a beard cover:











NSW Health further advised creating detailed videos of the whole process of tying elastic bands over beards and fixing masks on top of them so that current and future health professionals can take the right guidance.





Refer to the CEC Respiratory Protection Program for information on respirator selection and a step-by-step guide on fit testing using a beard cover video .





“Any health professional or medical student who has facial hair can contact ASMA on ‘SecyASMA@gmail.com’ for further help and guidance.





The NSW Health’s guidance and instructions in this regard can be availed from CEC.Health.NSW.gov.au .





