Sikh Youth Australia to welcome the New Year with family camp

Sikh Youth Australian is holding its annual family camp from 1 st January to 5 th January 2020 at Sydney Academy of Sports, Narrabeen.





"We are aiming to equip our youth and families to lead and live a purposeful and meaningful lifestyle. And SYA’s family camp is best to make a resolution for a new year and the new decade that we are going to start," said Ricky Singh of Sikh Youth Australia.





All the participants are grouped into various teams who compete with their fellow teams in various activities.





Source: Satwant Calai





"There are points for all the activities like Gurbani singing, speaking, organisational help, discipline, sports, bhangra, indoor sports etc’.





Ricky told SBS Punjabi: "The venue being a sports level with all state of the art sporting, boarding and lodging facilities, the camp turns out to be an overall development activity for all age groups."





"We have invited top facilitators from all over the globe who have vast experience in imbibing high living standards finely merged with the Sikhi for our future, that is our youth."





Ricky said a typical day at the camp would be "a fun-filled learning environment".





