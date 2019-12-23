SBS Punjabi

Sikh Youth Australia to welcome the New Year with family camp

SBS Punjabi

Sikh Youth Australia

Annual summer camp Source: Satwant Calai

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2019 at 12:18pm, updated 27 December 2019 at 2:59pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

‘With start of the new year, we are also entering in a new decade. So we should better make a resolution now, about what our lifestyle should be like in next 10 years?’ says Ricky from Sikh Youth Australia.

Published 23 December 2019 at 12:18pm, updated 27 December 2019 at 2:59pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Sikh Youth Australian is holding its annual family camp from 1st January to 5th January 2020 at Sydney Academy of Sports, Narrabeen.

"We are aiming to equip our youth and families to lead and live a purposeful and meaningful lifestyle. And SYA’s family camp is best to make a resolution for a new year and the new decade that we are going to start," said Ricky Singh of Sikh Youth Australia.

All the participants are grouped into various teams who compete with their fellow teams in various activities.

SYA - camp 2020
Source: Satwant Calai


"There are points for all the activities like Gurbani singing, speaking, organisational help, discipline, sports, bhangra, indoor sports etc’.

Ricky told SBS Punjabi: "The venue being a sports level with all state of the art sporting, boarding and lodging facilities, the camp turns out to be an overall development activity for all age groups."

"We have invited top facilitators from all over the globe who have vast experience in imbibing high living standards finely merged with the Sikhi for our future, that is our youth."

Ricky said a typical day at the camp would be "a fun-filled learning environment".

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

Sikh Youth Australia celebrating 20th anniversary of service to community

Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band to perform in ANZAC parade



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?