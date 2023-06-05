'Small acts big impact': Environmental Engineer's expert tips on how to be more sustainable

Pic3_World Env Day 2022.jpg

Harpreet Singh (Red Turban) planting trees along with youth and representatives from VicPolice at Officer Gurudwara. Credit: Supplied by Mr Kandra.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dr Harpreet Singh Kandra has been appointed as an ambassador by Sustainability Victoria to highlight the importance of upcoming changes in recycling. On world environment day, he shares his insights on little habits that can help save the planet.

Click on the audio player to listen to this interview with Harpreet Kandra in Punjabi.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ACTU WORKERS PRESSER

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 2 June 2023

IIFA AWARD.png

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi sweeps most number of awards at IIFA-2023

QUEENSLAND NAPLAN

Unpaid internships putting extra pressure on struggling students in critical industries

Ben Roberts-Smith.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 1 June 2023