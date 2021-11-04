SBS Punjabi

Soni Razdan comments on rumours about daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Ranbir

Soni Razdan comments on rumours about her daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Published 4 November 2021 at 12:06pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2018, and their fans are expecting the couple to announce their nuptials soon. However, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, said, 'there's a lot of time left'. All this and more in our weekly dose from the world of cinema and music.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding continues to be the talk of the B-town.

According to Indian media reports, the couple was meant to tie the knot in December, but the wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. 

When Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, was asked to comment on the rumours around her daughter's wedding, she told BollywoodLife that even she didn't know when the wedding would happen.

"Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen sometime in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that, but even her agent might not know," she said.

In other news, Kangana Ranaut has won the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga.'  

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kangana shared a picture with her parents in which she can be seen wearing traditional Kanjivaram saree in cream and red colour. 

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

