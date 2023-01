Dr Patar has won Padma Shri, Sahitiya Academy and numerous other awards for his contribution to Punjabi language.





In this conversation with SBS Punjabi, Dr Patar provides some suggestions on how Non-Resident Punjabis can preserve their mother language, Punjabi.





While accepting the fact that English is the universally accepted link language, Mr Patar said that this recognition should not be at the cost and status of the mother-tongue, Punjabi.





READ MORE Dr Surjit Patar speaks about his love and passion for Punjabi poetry and language