Tabalchi Kuljit got hooked on 'Tabla' at a young age

Kuljit Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 27 April 2016 at 9:11pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Kuljit is a young Australian, born and brought up in Melbourne but has his roots set deep in Punjabi and Indian culture. A design engineer by profession, Kuljit developed a keen interest in Tabla at a very young age.He was gifted a tabla set by an uncle at the age of 10 and he has never looked back since.With 15 years of Tabla practice, training and performances under his belt, Kuljit now teaches this art to others in an effort to preserve and carry on the love of traditional Indian instrument.
Published 27 April 2016 at 9:11pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share