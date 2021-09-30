Tapsee Pannu starrer sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket' to release on 15 October

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Mango People Media, 'Rashmi Rocket' revolves around a country girl who dreams of becoming an international athlete. The film's plot focuses on Rashmi's journey and how her life changes after she is asked to undergo a gender test.





The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Bannerjee and Supriya Pathak in key roles.





Akshay Kumar's 'The End' looking at August 2022 premiere. Source: SBS





Advertisement

In other news from Btown, Akshay Kumar was supposed to debut in the digital format this year with the Prime Video series, 'The End', but the project didn't materialise despite being announced two years back.





However, the good news is that the filming of the series is likely to begin early next year.





Click on the player above to listen to this bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















