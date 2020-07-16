SBS Punjabi

Telehealth: How to use it and benefit from it

SBS Punjabi

Australian are using Telehalth services more during Corona pendemic.

Australian are using Telehalth services more during Corona pendemic. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2020 at 11:15am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, MP Singh
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians are becoming increasingly reliant on telehealth during the coronavirus pandemic. Statistics from Services Australia show that the total number of telehealth consultations rose from 1.3 million in March to 5.8 million in April. You can make the most of your telehealth session with some simple preparation.

Published 16 July 2020 at 11:15am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, MP Singh
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Telehealth consultations are becoming the norm as patients opt to speak to their GPs online or over the phone where possible.

Data from Services Australia shows the number of telehealth users jumped from 1.3 million in March to 5.8 million in April this year.

General practitioner Dr Billy Stoupas says telehealth minimises the patient and the medical team’s risks of contracting coronavirus.

But he believes that seniors from multicultural communities aren’t necessarily accessing the free digital health service.  

It’s more so the fact that they just didn’t really know it existed. So, a lot of the time we will do follow up phone calls anyway with a lot of our patients, and they really appreciate it but now the fact is we can do it in a more structured way, where they can make an appointment for the doctor to give them a call.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?