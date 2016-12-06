The art of delightful living – ‘Anandmayee Jeevan’

Sri Guru Nanak Mission is a registered, non-profitable organization founded by Bibi Baljit Kaur ji Khalsa.





The mission aims to spread the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji all over the world and is dedicated in the service of humanity and mankind.





According to Sri Guru Nanak Mission website the main aims of the organization are:





To spread love and peace and encourage people to meditate

To promote and pursue the realization of spiritual, physical and mental well-being among people

To organize and conduct courses, to benefit the general public in self-realization, positive thinking and strengthening family relationships

To enhance people health by strengthening the body, mind and soul through meditation and exercises

To promote the management and control of anger, anxiety, stress, depression and improving concentration

To make world a drug and medicine free society.

Bibi Baljit Kaur Khalsa at SBS Melbourne Studio (Photo by Preetinder Grewal) Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal









