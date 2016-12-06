SBS Punjabi

The art of delightful living – ‘Anandmayee Jeevan’

Bibi Baljit Kaur Khalsa

Bibi Baljit Kaur Khalsa Source: Supplied

Published 6 December 2016 at 6:16pm, updated 6 December 2016 at 6:59pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Bibi Baljit Kaur Khalsa has a mission to educate society about the positive energy that can lead to delightful living "Anandmayee Jeevan". Here she is in conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Sri Guru Nanak Mission is a registered, non-profitable organization founded by Bibi Baljit Kaur ji Khalsa.

The mission aims to spread the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji all over the world and is dedicated in the service of humanity and mankind.

According to Sri Guru Nanak Mission website the main aims of the organization are:

  • To spread love and peace and encourage people to meditate
  • To promote and pursue the realization of spiritual, physical and mental well-being among people
  • To organize and conduct courses, to benefit the general public in self-realization, positive thinking and strengthening family relationships
  • To enhance people health by strengthening the body, mind and soul through meditation and exercises
  • To promote the management and control of anger, anxiety, stress, depression and improving concentration
  • To make world a drug and medicine free society.
Bibi Baljit Kaur Khalsa at SBS Melbourne Studio
Bibi Baljit Kaur Khalsa at SBS Melbourne Studio (Photo by Preetinder Grewal) Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal


