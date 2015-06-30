The ‘craze’ of going abroad: Talhan’s Aeroplane Gurdwara

Source: Supplied
Published 30 June 2015 at 9:46pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 12:49pm
By Preetinder Grewal
It's not difficult to locate Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurdwara in Talhan village near Jalandhar on NH-1. Just ask for the "Hawai Jahaz Gurdwara" or the "Aeroplane Gurdwara", and you'll be promptly guided to it. According to a BBC report, this 150-year-old Sikh Gurdwara (temple) in Talhan village in the northern Indian state of Punjab is the go-to place for thousands of Sikhs wanting to travel out of India. Listen to this audio report...
