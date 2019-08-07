Jass Tiwana Dhaliwal feels, this mindset of favouring a male child over a girl child in India, is a cultural conditioning which has taken root over hundreds of years.





"Today, we have reached the moon, and Indian women have done the country so proud in every field, yet, that age old mindset has not changed," she told SBS Punjabi.





"I have seen this in my personal life too, when I was growing up in Punjab. I am the only children of my parents -and I remember, so many people would ask my parents, 'is she your ONLY child?', as if they were missing something."





'And to the great credit of my parents, even back when I was a little child, they would proudly say - yes, she is our only child and she will be a source of pride and honour to the family when she grows up." Jass Tiwana Dhaliwal Source: Supplied





Ms Dhaliwal has now decided to publish her poem, 'The cry of an unborn daughter', demanding of her parents to give her a gift of life - and to just let her be born.





Click on the audio link above to hear the poem, as presented by it's author.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









