SBS Punjabi

'The cry of an unborn daughter'

SBS Punjabi

Baby sleeping

Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2019 at 2:53pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 3:09pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"I hear of villages in India where a girl child hasn't been born for two years," says Canberra-based Jass Tiwana Dhaliwal, who has penned a poem to share the heartache she felt when reads tragic news stories like that.

Published 7 August 2019 at 2:53pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 3:09pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jass Tiwana Dhaliwal feels, this mindset of favouring a male child over a girl child in India, is a cultural conditioning which has taken root over hundreds of years.

"Today, we have reached the moon, and Indian women have done the country so proud in every field, yet, that age old mindset has not changed," she told SBS Punjabi.

"I have seen this in my personal life too, when I was growing up in Punjab. I am the only children of my parents -and I remember, so many people would ask my parents, 'is she your ONLY child?', as if they were missing something."

'And to the great credit of my parents, even back when I was a little child, they would proudly say - yes, she is our only child and she will be a source of pride and honour to the family when she grows up."
Jass Tiwana Dhaliwal
Jass Tiwana Dhaliwal Source: Supplied


Ms Dhaliwal has now decided to publish her poem, 'The cry of an unborn daughter', demanding of her parents to give her a gift of life - and to just let her be born.

Click on the audio link above to hear the poem, as presented by it's author.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


More from SBS Punjabi

India investigates after 'no girls born' in 132 villages in 3 months

Celebrating birth of girl child with 'Pink Laddoo'



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?