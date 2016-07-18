The First Punjabi Film Festival of Australia – Virasat 2016

The Punjabi cinema, commonly known as Pollywood is the Punjabi language film industry in the states of Punjab in India and Pakistan. While 20th-century Punjabi cinema had great influence of Pakistani-based Punjabi cinema, the 21st-century Punjabi cinema, due to its boom, has become synonymous with Indian Punjab (info wiki).





Since the 2000s Punjabi cinema has seen a revival with more releases every year with bigger budgets, homegrown stars, and Bollywood actors of Punjabi descent taking part.





This is an exciting phase for Punjabi cinema as we are witnessing more and more quality in Punjabi films from all genres.





“The Virasat festival is a first attempt of its kind to open a treasure chest of our language for our younger generation. Therefore, there could not be a better time to showcase the first Virasat International Punjabi Film Festival & Awards in Melbourne” Shama Bhangu Image

This film festival organized by Sanjhi Awaaz Radio and Hundal Films is a group of Punjabi Filmmakers and cultural events organisers based in Melbourne.





Punjabi Film Festival Guests Source: Supplied





The films screened at the festival are feature films, short films and documentaries that focus to embrace the artistic aspect of Punjabi language and culture. Audience can expect films that are different and based on real feelings and emotions connected with the Punjabi Virsa, social issues and reality.

















