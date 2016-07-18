SBS Punjabi

The First Punjabi Film Festival of Australia – Virasat 2016

SBS Punjabi

Shama Bhangu at SBS Melbourne Studio

Shama Bhangu at SBS Melbourne Studio Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal

Published 18 July 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 18 July 2016 at 7:13pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

One of the first Punjabi film festivals to be organized in Australia, the Virasat International Punjabi Film Festival and Awards is one of its kind! Here we have a short conversation with Shama Bhangu, one of the main organisers of this film festival as presented by SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal.

The Punjabi cinema, commonly known as Pollywood is the Punjabi language film industry in the states of Punjab in India and Pakistan. While 20th-century Punjabi cinema had great influence of Pakistani-based Punjabi cinema, the 21st-century Punjabi cinema, due to its boom, has become synonymous with Indian Punjab (info wiki).

Since the 2000s Punjabi cinema has seen a revival with more releases every year with bigger budgets, homegrown stars, and Bollywood actors of Punjabi descent taking part.

This is an exciting phase for Punjabi cinema as we are witnessing more and more quality in Punjabi films from all genres.  

“The Virasat festival is a first attempt of its kind to open a treasure chest of our language for our younger generation. Therefore, there could not be a better time to showcase the first Virasat International Punjabi Film Festival & Awards in Melbourne” Shama Bhangu Image
This film festival organized   by   Sanjhi  Awaaz  Radio and Hundal Films is a group of Punjabi Filmmakers and cultural events organisers based in Melbourne.

Punjabi Film Festival
Punjabi Film Festival Guests Source: Supplied


The films screened at the festival are feature films, short films and documentaries that focus to embrace the artistic aspect of Punjabi language and culture. Audience can expect films that are different and based on real feelings and emotions connected with the Punjabi Virsa, social issues and reality.

