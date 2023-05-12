Theft of this car part can cause heavy damage to your vehicle and your pocket

Brisbane-based motor expert Navdeep Singh told SBS Punjabi, "The vehicles with more ground clearance, like vans, are easy targets of thieves as they can easily go under and pinch this expensive part".





The cost of an original catalytic converter in the market is several thousand dollars.





Mr Singh added that the catalytic converter fitted in diesel vehicles is even more expensive.





"Around a month ago in Queensland, the catalytic converter was stolen from more than 50 cars in one night," said Mr Singh.





"After the theft, the car is still driveable, but it can cause heavy damages to the engine".



Both the parts and the repairs can cost thousands to the vehicle owner.





"The thieves normally target an isolated or unmonitored vehicle, tilt it on one side and easily take away the part," Mr Singh further added.





He recommends parking the vehicle in a secure place to avoid theft.





"Always park your vehicle under surveillance and know the vehicle functioning well", advises Mr Singh.



