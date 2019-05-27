SBS Punjabi

This is why it is important to learn CPR

SBS Punjabi

Viva: Why it’s important to learn CPR?

Learning CPR. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2019 at 11:38am, updated 27 May 2019 at 11:41am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Every passing moment can mean the difference between life or death when an accident strikes and your loved ones unexpectedly become unconscious. Would you know what to do in the event of emergency?

Published 27 May 2019 at 11:38am, updated 27 May 2019 at 11:41am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Despite studies showing that CPR performed by a bystander can more than double an unconscious person’s chance of survival, only less than five per cent of Australians know what to do according to the Red Cross. Senior trainer Janie McCullagh says older students often feel the need to learn first aid skills in case their loved ones get in trouble. 

A lot of them do say for family members whether it’s their children or their grandchildren. They are very keen to know about what are the differences in performing CPR on an adult and a young child or an infant. So there’s really two elements there about who are they interacting with? Is it Grandchildren? You know what happens if my partner collapses and goes unconscious and goes into cardiac arrest? Is it friends or is it other family members?

A person’s chance of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest reduces by ten per cent with each passing minute. Haspall says using a defibrillator can dramatically increase the possibility of revival coupled with CPR. 

Now a defibrillator is a piece of equipment that helps the heart to restart because what’s happening is that your heart is defibrillating which means it’s getting irregular electrical impulses which is stopping it from beating properly. So a defibrillator helps to rest the heart. A lot of people tend to think that a defibrillator is a piece of equipment that you need specialised training in but it’s something that’s very very basic you just need to know when to get it and when to press the button.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Other related stories

Ignoring labels on food may put your health at risk

Heart health checks will soon be covered by Medicare

How to utilise health insurance with pre-existing conditions



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?