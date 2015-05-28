SBS Punjabi

Tug-O-War Team Woolgoolga Wins Australian National Championship

TOW Team

TOW Team

Published 28 May 2015 at 9:46pm, updated 3 August 2017 at 9:42am
By Preetinder Grewal
Woolgoolga's all-conquering tug of war team has done it again! This time they won the 2015 Australian tug of War Association National Championship (ATOWA) held at Evans Head on 23-24th May 2015. Here we have this interview with Narinder Singh, a team representative of Team Woolgoolga. Preetinder Grewal reports…..

Tug-O-War Team Woolgoolga
Source: Jaswinder Bajwa


Tug of war is a sport that directly puts two or more teams against each other in a test of strength: teams pull on opposite ends of a rope, with the goal being to bring the rope a certain distance in one direction against the force of the opposing team's pull.

The origins of tug of war are uncertain, but this sport was practised in ancient Egypt, Greece and China, where it was held in legend that the Sun and Moon played Tug of War over the light and darkness.

The sport that had its origins among the sea-fearing people of India and later became an Olympic event, first became popular on the northern beaches in the 1980's.

"The winning secret is in the technique, hard work in the banana fields, experience from competition and plenty of training sessions" said Narinder Singh of Woolgoolga. 

