Tug-O-War Team Woolgoolga Wins Australian National Championship

Source: Jaswinder Bajwa





Tug of war is a sport that directly puts two or more teams against each other in a test of strength: teams pull on opposite ends of a rope, with the goal being to bring the rope a certain distance in one direction against the force of the opposing team's pull.





The origins of tug of war are uncertain, but this sport was practised in ancient Egypt, Greece and China, where it was held in legend that the Sun and Moon played Tug of War over the light and darkness.





The sport that had its origins among the sea-fearing people of India and later became an Olympic event, first became popular on the northern beaches in the 1980's.



