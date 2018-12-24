Turbaned Santas bring cheer to drought-hit farmers in remote NSW

Amar Singh of Turbans 4 Australia told SBS Punjabi that, ‘Our recent drought was originally aimed to provide drinking water to the farmers severely hit by ongoing drought. But since the local councils are providing free drinking water to the farmers nowadays, we had to modify our aid and instead provided gift vouchers along with heaps of toys and other daily need goodies’.





supported by COCAG, Harman Foundation and others delivered goodies to Coonamble's aboriginal community. Source: Amar Singh





‘Supported by COCAG, Harman Foundation, Oz Relief, local community and various school, T4A provided grocery vouchers worth $7,500 to the Aboriginal community of Coonamble. When we reached there, local mayor provided us morning tea and a brief information session about how bad the drought is. About 100 children assembled to welcome us and mingled with the touring children’.





Coonamble is a remote NSW area mostly inhabited by aboriginal community. The farmers and other families are looked after by the Aboriginal Land Services and Health Council.





supported by Oz Relief distributed toys among 100s of children. Source: Amar Singh





‘Some families live quite far away and were not able to come on the day we went there. So we have left all the goodies with authorities who keep dropping them off to the families in the days leading to Christmas and New Year’, said Amar Singh.





Some children also helped with raising funds and travelled over 600kms to Coonamble to deliver the aid.





