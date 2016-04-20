SBS Punjabi

Turnbull holds off on announcing election date

SBS Punjabi

Michaelia Cash, left, and Malcolm Turnbull

Michaelia Cash, left, and Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2016 at 9:06pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been given the trigger he wanted for calling a double-dissolution election.He is holding off on announcing an official start to the election campaign, though, promising to focus on the federal budget first.But the Opposition has jumped straight into electioneering mode.Listen to the full report here.....

Published 20 April 2016 at 9:06pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'