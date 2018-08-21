SBS Punjabi

United Sikhs : Providing basic meals to the impoverished in Punjab

SBS Punjabi

daal roti

United Sikhs donate basic meals daily to hunger-struck families in Punjab Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2018 at 1:25pm, updated 21 August 2018 at 3:45pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

A worldwide organisation of Sikh social workers has identified families in Punjab who don’t have food for the day.

Published 21 August 2018 at 1:25pm, updated 21 August 2018 at 3:45pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
It is commonly believed that Punjab is a rich state and there is no dearth of food there, based on the fact that this state is considered the food bowl of India. However, sometimes, fact can be stranger than fiction.

Recent news reports have shown that there have been incidents of farmers committing suicides in Punjab due to the loans that they had taken for farming but were unable to repay them due to poor income from the crop.

United Sikhs, a global group of social workers of the Sikh faith, started out to identify the families of such victims of suicide but found a more startling statistic: families in Punjab who were alive but hungry.

They went on to find through a research commissioned via four universities in Punjab, families who didn’t have their two square meals a day. In this research, United Sikhs found that in the past 10 years roughly, over 4000 farmers had committed suicide due to bad loans due to amounts as low as Rs 100,000 or 200,000.

United Sikhs crowdfunded to provide 40 families in Sangrur and Barnala districts , what is known as basic food in Punjabi parlance, daal-roti. Hence was launched their anti-hunger project, Daal Roti on July 29.

Mejinder Pal Kaur, legal advisor of United Sikhs told SBS Punjabi: “When we started out to identify families who were victims of farmer suicides, we were surprised to learn that the hunger crisis was not limited only to the survivors of the dead. There were more living people who need help.”

She added that with a nominal monthly donation of INR 1200 or AUD 30, such families can be provided their daily daal-roti.

Listen more about the Daal-Roti Project in this interview.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Also read:

Two Sikh langar charities receive 'Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service' in UK

Khalsa Aid sets up 'Langar' in IS territory to feed refugees

Indian and Nepali communities support drought-affected farmers



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?