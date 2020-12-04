SBS Punjabi

US President Donald Trump says he’ll leave the White House if the Electoral College votes against him

SBS Punjabi

United States President Donald Trump says he’ll leave the White House if the Electoral College votes against him

The Electoral College is expected to meet on December the 14th to certify the results Source: Getty Images

Published 4 December 2020 at 12:58pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Donald Trump has said that he will leave the White House in January if the electoral college votes for Democratic president-elect Joe Biden who won the November presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes.

It’s the nearest he’s come to a concession since Joe Biden won the November presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes to Mr Trump’s 232.

The Electoral College is expected to meet on December 14 to certify the results.

So what will the current President's lasting legacy be?
 
Over the course of his four-year presidency, Donald Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court.
 
Their tenures lasting a life team, meaning they will be passing judgement long after judgement has been delivered on the man who appointed them.
 
Click on the audio icon to listen to the full audio report.
 
Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter

