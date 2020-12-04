US President Donald Trump says he’ll leave the White House if the Electoral College votes against him

It’s the nearest he’s come to a concession since Joe Biden won the November presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes to Mr Trump’s 232.





The Electoral College is expected to meet on December 14 to certify the results.





So what will the current President's lasting legacy be?







Over the course of his four-year presidency, Donald Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court.







Their tenures lasting a life team, meaning they will be passing judgement long after judgement has been delivered on the man who appointed them.







