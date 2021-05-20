SBS Punjabi

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup

Randhir Kapoor is free from Coronavisus now. Source: Twitter/Zee News

Published 20 May 2021 at 1:10pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Randhir Kapoor tested positive for the deadly virus on April 28 and was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai following breathing difficulties. This and more in our weekly news segment from the world of cinema and music.

The 74-year-old actor returned home on Sunday from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was under treatment since April 28.

In other news, the second wave of the virus is wreaking havoc on film shoots. the name on the list is Ayushman Khurana’s film ‘Doctor G’, which was scheduled to shoot in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from the middle of April, but that could not happen. 

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

 

