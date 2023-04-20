Vicky Kaushal likely to play legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand
Bollywood's Vicky Kaushal in talks for Dhyan Chand biopic Credit: Hapreet Kaur
Vicky Kaushal is one of the top contenders to star in the biopic of hockey legend Dhyan Chand. The film's producer Ronnie Screwvala took to social media to announce the project. Kaushal, who enjoys a fanbase for the biopics he's done recently wrapped up the shoot for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. This and more in our weekly dose of news from the world of movies and music.
