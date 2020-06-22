Victoria's tightened restrictions another setback for reopening state borders

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Victoria has re-imposed strict COVID-19 measures, limiting indoor gatherings to five people, outdoor gatherings to 10 people and maintaining the 20-patron cap for eateries.





It comes as the state records 19 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its total to more than 1800.





Amid fears of a second outbreak, Victoria's state of emergency has been extended for another four weeks until midnight on the 19th of July.





Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the majority of recent infections have originated from family clusters.





It is still a very serious situation. We have had particular concerns around family gatherings. Extended family members across many households are visiting each other even when they have been exhibiting mild symptoms, and very concerningly, even going to work when they have mild symptoms.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus.









