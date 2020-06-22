SBS Punjabi

Victoria's tightened restrictions another setback for reopening state borders

A map showing the coronavirus hotspots in Victoria as identified by the state's health department.

A map showing the coronavirus hotspots in Victoria as identified by the state's health department. Source: Victorian Department Of Health And Human Services

Published 22 June 2020 at 12:07pm, updated 23 June 2020 at 10:37am
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by MP Singh
Available in other languages

Victoria is introducing tougher coronavirus restrictions after seeing a double-digit rise in cases for the fifth consecutive day. Officials warn it's another setback for state and territory border re-openings.

Victoria has re-imposed strict COVID-19 measures, limiting indoor gatherings to five people, outdoor gatherings to 10 people and maintaining the 20-patron cap for eateries.

It comes as the state records 19 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its total to more than 1800.

Amid fears of a second outbreak, Victoria's state of emergency has been extended for another four weeks until midnight on the 19th of July.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the majority of recent infections have originated from family clusters.

It is still a very serious situation. We have had particular concerns around family gatherings. Extended family members across many households are visiting each other even when they have been exhibiting mild symptoms, and very concerningly, even going to work when they have mild symptoms.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

