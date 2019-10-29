SBS Punjabi

Water safety awareness should be part of visa processing:Turbans 4 Australia

Water Safety among migrants

Need to alert migrants of the dangers of waters. Source: Amar Singh

Published 30 October 2019 at 10:55am
By MP Singh
Available in other languages

The number of lives lost in Australia’s waters is increasing every year and a big percentage of them are newly arrived migrants and students. Turbans 4 Australia has produced two Water Safety videos for migrants coming from Indian sub-continent.

Amar Singh from Turbans for Australia (T4A) told SBS Punjabi, ‘Australia’s waters are beautiful and tempting. There are hoardings on airports, bus stands and railway stations showcasing Australia’s famous beaches. But there is a need to warn about the dangers of the waters as well’.



‘Turbans 4 Australia has prepared a couple of prototype videos targeting migrants especially youth from Indian sub-continent to educate them on how to enjoy on the beautiful Australian beaches, yet staying safe’.

Water Safety among migrants
Pls share the Water Safety videos from T4A Facebook with captions from your mother language - Amar Singh Source: Amar Singh


Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi that Water Safety campaigns are not reaching the migrant communities and that’s why T4A has taken this initiative to launch the videos spreading awareness.

Amar Singh said, ‘67% of drownings happen in weak or non-swimmers. It takes only 20 to 40 seconds for a healthy person to drown. Trying to swim without expertise is like crossing the road with closed eyes. All it needs is the awareness and the safety measures e.g. always swim in manned beaches and in between the flags’.

Water Safety tips
Follow simple rules and stay safe. Source: Amar Singh


These videos that were launched in the NSW Parliament house are shared on Turbans 4 Australia’s Facebook page. Amar requests everyone to spread this drive further by putting captions in your mother tongue and share with your loved ones.

Amar Singh had a meeting with the Immigration Minister of Australia and urged to make water safety part of the visa processing.

‘It would be worthwhile to show such videos in airlines coming to Australia’, suggested Amar Singh.

