'We are hopeful, but there is also a sense of dread'

Teh Chitnis (middle) with his father Jayant and brothe Rudra

Published 11 May 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 11 May 2016 at 6:47pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Its exactly two weeks today, since Tej Chitnis went missing from Melbourne, but still, there is no sign of him or his car.

Tej's mother, Reva Chitnis spoke to SBS Punjabi program this evening - on the day that marks two weeks of Tej's uncharacteristic disappearance.

“We are very hopeful for a positive outcome, but there is a creeping sense of dread, because two weeks have passed, and still, there is no sign of Tej or his car,” said Mrs Chitnis.

 “Police have a few leads, but there is no news as of now,” she added.

Tej Chitnis (right) who has been missing from Melbourne since April 27, 2016
The Chitnis family has been helped by scores of friends, who have letter-dropped almost every house in Healesville,  Marysville, Yarra Glen, Whittlesea and Kinglake, and have stuck posters at every corner shop along the way.

22 year old Tej Chitnis left home in the morning of Wednesday April 27, promising to meet up with the family in the evening for a celebration. Alarm was raised when he didn’t turn up to the celebratory dinner that night, and Police was informed straight away.

The VW Golf car that Tej was driving (TTF 517) has still not been located, and the family has confirmed that his bank account hasn’t been accessed, and his passport is still at the family home.

 Mobile phone records indicate the last ‘ping’ from Tej’s phone at around 11am on the morning he disappeared, and his phone hasn’t been active since then.

 Meanwhile, family and friends conitnue to search for Tej and have thanked the community at large for providing all the assistance.  Here is a video message shared by Tej’s work mates at Officeworks, where Tej has worked for a few years now.



 

