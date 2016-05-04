'With every passing day, we fear more for Tej's safety', says Jayant Chitnis

"People can't vanish like that," said Tej's aggrieved father Jayant Chitnis, adding, "the car hasn't been found, the mobile phone is switched off and his bank account hasn't been touched".





According to Mr Chitnis, although the police is still treating this as a missing persons' case, but they have no leads to work on, and "the longer it takes to find out about Tej's whereabouts, the more worried we become. We hold grave fears for his safety," he said, speaking to SBS Punjabi program today.





Tej while celebrating his 21st birthday with his family and friends last year Source: Supplied





Friends of the family have combed many areas, including bushland near Healesville (where the last 'ping' was recorded on his mobile phone). But as of now, no one has sighted the car that Tej was driving (Rego number TTF 517).





Posters with Tej's picture and a photo of the car he was driving, have been pasted all around Melbourne and in country Victoria and there have been no further clues about Tej's mysterious disappearance.





Friends and family have plastered many Melbourne suburbs and country towns of Victoria with this poster Source: Supplied





The family has appealed to the public to "jog their memory" and offer any clue that may help the Police with their investigation. To report anything about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000





Tej Chitnis went missing in April 2017. Source: Supplied





