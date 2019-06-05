SBS Punjabi

Will the cut in RBA rates make home loans cheaper?

SBS Punjabi

Logos of the four big banks

A composite image of signage of Australia's 'big four' banks ANZ, Westpac, the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and the National Australia Bank (NAB)Image/Joel Carrett) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2019 at 5:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:45pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Political leaders have told bank bosses they should pass on the full cut in official interest rates to customers or risk Australians doubting they've changed their ways since the banking royal commission. The Reserve Bank has reduced the cash rate to a record low 1.25 per cent. Despite there being no legal obligation for banks to lower interest rates on loans or credit cards in line with the cash rate, treasurer Josh Frydenberg has urged the four big banks to pass on the benefits of a lower rate in full. It may take a while to see if the rate cut will have any major impact on buyer confidence in the property market.

Published 5 June 2019 at 5:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:45pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Also Read

Former Indian student's father pleads for release of IS-recruit son

What's wrong with this photo?

Small businesses fear job cuts due to minimum wage increase



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?