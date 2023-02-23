Satinder Kaur appointed manager of the Australian women's boxing team

Key Points Satinder Kaur is the manager of the national women's boxing team.

She has also been appointed as the assistant coach of the NSW state team.

Ms Kaur is a seasoned boxer who has won many state and national accolades in India.





She attributed her success to her coach Shiv Singh. who is a Dronacharya awardee, an honour bestowed on coaches in India as recognition for their contribution to a particular sport or for their role in an athlete’s rise to the top.





"I started my boxing career at the age of 20, and with the right guidance under my coach, I won a silver medal at the 2002 National Boxing Games and a gold in another championship in 2003.," she told SBS Punjabi.



Satinder Kaur during a training session. Credit: Supplied Hailing from Mohali in north India, Ms Kaur migrated to Australia in 2007 and had to take a sabbatical from her sporting career to settle in a new country.





She, however, made time to provide fitness training to budding boxers before making her comeback in the ring.



Satinder Kaur with the boxing squad. Credit: Supplied Ms Kaur shared that as a manager of the national team, she would handle admin duties, including nominating players for tournaments and managing their fitness, meals, and travel schedules, among other responsibilities.





"While as the state team's assistant coach, I will be training the junior and senior teams," she said.



