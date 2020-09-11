Workers needed in regional areas while demand in metro areas slumps

It's a trend seen across Australia. Job advertisement data provided by employment agency Seek shows demand for workers in regional areas outpaces the metro in every state and territory.





Regional job ads are back to pre-COVID levels in all states except Victoria, but in metro areas jobs ads are down 34 percent since the start of the pandemic.





Zooming in on regional WA, demand for workers in the public sector and customers services far outweigh pre-pandemic demand.





Stephen Tuffley is the Sales and Service Director for Seek Australia and New Zealand. He says the sector really struggling to recover is city-based office workers.





"The one biggest driver is professional services, so professional service make up a very big percentage for the jobs in metro areas and by professional services, you could call them the white collar if you like, or even office based, so we are looking at things like lawyers, accountants, IT, marketing, HR, those sort of roles have really taken a hit in metro areas, whereas in regional areas, while they have also taken a hit, but there is a much lower percentage of those sort of jobs".





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.



