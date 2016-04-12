ਯੂਰੀ ਗਗਾਰਿਨ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ – 12th April is The International Day of Human Space Flight

The UN General Assembly declared 12 April as the International Day of Human Space Flight "to celebrate each year at the international level the beginning of the space era for mankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals and increasing the well-being of States and peoples, as well as ensuring the realization of their aspiration to maintain outer space for peaceful purposes."











The General Assembly expressed its deep conviction of the common interest of mankind in promoting and expanding the exploration and use of outer space, as the province of all mankind, for peaceful purposes and in continuing efforts to extend to all States the benefits derived there from.



















