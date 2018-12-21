ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਇੱਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪਾਵਰਲਿਫਟਰ ਨੇ ਓਸ਼ੀਆਨੀਆ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿੱਤੇ ਪੰਜ ਮੈਡਲ

Gurbakhshish Singh

Gurbakhshish Singh (R) Source: Supplied

Published 21 December 2018 at 11:59am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਕੈਨਬਰਾ ਦੇ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੁਰਬਖਸ਼ੀਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਓਸ਼ੀਆਨੀਆ ਪਾਵਰਲਿਫਟਿੰਗ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਦੋ ਚਾਂਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਡਲ ਜਿੱਤੇ ਹਨ।

Available in other languages
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ, ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਹਿੱਸੇ ਦੇ ਕੁਝ ਹੋਰ ਮੁਲਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਭਰ ਚੁਕਾਵਿਆਂ ਨੇ 13 ਤੋਂ 16 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਬ੍ਰਿਸਬੇਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਈ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਓਸ਼ੀਆਨੀਆ ਪਾਵਰਲਿਫਟਿੰਗ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਇਸ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਵਰਗਾਂ 'ਚ ਮੈਡਲ ਜਿੱਤਾਂ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੁਰਬਖਸ਼ੀਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵਕਾਰੀ ਅੰਤਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ।

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ: "ਇੱਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਸੀ। ਆਪਣੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਹੀ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ 'ਚ ਪੰਜ ਤਮਗੇ ਜਿੱਤਣ' ਤੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਮਾਣ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।"

"ਇਹ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਿਆਂ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਧਿਆਨਦੇਣ ਯੋਗ ਹਨ। ਫਿਰ ਵੀ ਮੈਂ ਉਸ ਟੀਮ ਦਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਬਣਨ ਦਾ ਮਾਣ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਸਨੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦਾ ਪਰਚਮ ਬੁਲੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਸਮੁੱਚੇ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸਥਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕੀਤਾ। "

ਗੁਰਬਖਸ਼ੀਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਪਾਵਰਲਿਫਟਿੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਾਰਾਂ ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਭਾਗ ਲੈਣਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।

"ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਕੋਚ ਹੈਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾ ਲੈਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਵੇਟਲਿਫਟਿੰਗ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਮੇਰੀ ਕਾਬਲੀਅਤ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦਿਆਂ, ਅਨੁਕੂਲ ਸਿਖਲਾਈ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਤਿਆਰ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਲੈਕੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀਆਂ ਤੱਕ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਰੇਹਨੁਮਾਈ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਮੈਂ ਉਸ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਹਾਂ।"

ਸਨ 2009 ਵਿੱਚ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਰਹਿਣ ਲਈ ਆਏ ਗੁਰਬਖਸ਼ੀਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਟਿਆਲਾ ਨੇੜੇ ਪਾਤੜਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਹੈ।

ਪੂਰੀ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਸੁਨਣ ਲਈ ਉਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਲਿੰਕ ਉੱਤੇ ਕ੍ਲਿਕ ਕਰੋ - 

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਬਿੱਗ ਬੈਸ਼ ਲੀਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਣਾ ਖੱਟ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਮੋਗੇ ਦੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟਰ ਹਰਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ



Read this story in English:

Lifters from Australia, New Zealand and across the Pacific took part in this year’s Oceania Championships held at Brisbane from December 13-16. 

Speaking about his experience, Mr Singh says: “It was a great competition with great people. I can’t be more proud of winning five medals at my very first international completion.”

“It is not one of those big competitions that have worldwide attention. Still, I feel privileged to be part of the contingent who flew the Aussie flag with pride. We won the first place in the competition overall.” 
Gurbakhshish Singh
Gurbakhshish Singh (L) with his teammates. Source: Supplied


Mr Singh started powerlifting about twelve years ago after taking initial inspiration from his coach (late) Harry Harliuke.

“Harry had overseen my progress, designing bespoke training programmes to suit my abilities. I am extremely grateful to him for investing so much of his time and effort into helping me develop as a powerlifter.” 
Also Read

ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਭਾਰਤੋਲਕ ਨੇ ਕੈਨਬਰਾ ਚ' ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਤਗਮਾ



Mr Singh moved to Australia in 2009 from Patran near Patiala in Punjab.

“As a young migrant, I find it very hard to find time to do gym sessions. But with motivation from my coach and my family, I was able to achieve this milestone,” he said.

“There is no substitute to hard work. I finish my work at around 10pm and then go straight to gym for a practise session. At times, it’s hard to manage time but this the only way to climb the ladder.”

For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

