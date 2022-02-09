From vegemite to kangaroo meat: the stories behind Australia's most iconic foods

When you just arrive in a new country you never really know what’s best to eat and what’s best to avoid. You look over at the table next to you: the locals are eating avocado. Where is my red caviar? — you wonder. They take you out for fish-and-chips, but your eyes are looking for that usual bowl of buckwheat with dill.





In the third episode of the Australia Explained podcast we look at the most prominent and strangest Australian foods.





От веджимайта до мяса кенгуру: что едят австралийцы?

In the third episode we will learn what’s sizzling on the Aussie barbie and how much bananas cost in the remote outback.





Chef Paata from Sydney will tell us about regional Australia and how food preferences differ in Sydney and Melbourne as opposed to the Aussie outback.





Samira Damirova, food photographer, chef and MasterChef Australia participant, will tell us about the ways to cook a kangaroo’s tail and the difference between the Australian barbecue and the Post-Soviet region’s shashlik.





Nornie Bero, executive Chef at Mabu Mabu restaurant in Melbourne, will tell us about the food and dishes of the Torres Strait islands.





Listen to the first episode of Australia Explained, which looks into the ocean and beach culture in Australia. The second episode provides a glimpse of the most prominent features of Australian English, especially common slang words.





Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24. You can also listen to the podcast in Filipino , Mandarin , Persian , Punjabi , Thai and Turkish .









