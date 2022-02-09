From vegemite to kangaroo meat: the stories behind Australia's most iconic foods

TimTams on shelves

Source: Flickr/charlotteinaustralia

What’s for lunch today? A portion of larvae or perhaps kangaroo’s tail? Don’t forget Anna Pavolva for desert. In the third episode of Australia Explained, we discuss some of the country's most iconic dishes.

When you just arrive in a new country you never really know what’s best to eat and what’s best to avoid. You look over at the table next to you: the locals are eating avocado. Where is my red caviar? — you wonder. They take you out for fish-and-chips, but your eyes are looking for that usual bowl of buckwheat with dill. 

In the third episode of the Australia Explained podcast we look at the most prominent and strangest Australian foods.

Listen to the third episode of Australia Explained here:
LISTEN TO
From vegemite to kangaroo meat: the stories behind Australia's most iconic foods

От веджимайта до мяса кенгуру: что едят австралийцы?

SBS Russian

08/02/202217:11
In the third episode we will learn what’s sizzling on the Aussie barbie and how much bananas cost in the remote outback.

Chef Paata from Sydney will tell us about regional Australia and how food preferences differ in Sydney and Melbourne as opposed to the Aussie outback. 

Samira Damirova, food photographer, chef and MasterChef Australia participant, will tell us about the ways to cook a kangaroo’s tail and the difference between the Australian barbecue and the Post-Soviet region’s shashlik. 

Nornie Bero, executive Chef at Mabu Mabu restaurant in Melbourne, will tell us about the food and dishes of the Torres Strait islands.

Listen to
the first episode
of Australia Explained, which looks into the ocean and beach culture in Australia.
The second episode
provides a glimpse of the most prominent features of Australian English, especially common slang words. All of the episode of the series can be found on
Apple Podcasts
,
Google Podcasts
, or
Spotify
.

Australia Explained
was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24. You can also listen to the podcast in 
Filipino
Mandarin
Persian
Punjabi
Thai
 and 
Turkish
.

 

