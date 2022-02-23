What's ‘footy’? All you need to know about Australian sport

boy with grandfather playing cricket

Source: Getty Images/Karan Kapoor

Why do Aussie office workers pull names of horses out of a hat once a year? And who decided that there should be two kinds of rugby?

Big part of Aussie lifestyle happens outdoors. Aussies both work and relax outside wearing wide-brimmed hats and covered with a thick layer of sunscreen. What else would they do when right at their doorsteps there are eucalyptus trees, beaches, and national parks. They start their day with a jog before work meetings, they finish it off with a beach run, and relax in a park during lunchtime. Maybe that us why average life expectancy in Australia is one of the highest in the world.

In this episode we will talk about sport: what games are the most popular in Australia? Why And can’t this nation simply calm down and instead is always running, rowing or swimming.

Listen to the fifth episode of "Australia Explained" here:
LISTEN TO
What's ‘footy’? All you need to know about Australian sport image

Спорт в Австралии: Куда все бегут и за кого болеют?

SBS Russian

23/02/202217:13
Vasily Grishchenkov
told us about the sporting achievements of  Australians and their passion for physical culture. Vasily is a Soviet athlete. He is a 3-time champion of the USSR and two times silver medalist of the European Championship.

Pyotr Kuzmin is the president of the La Trobe University football club. He is also the founder of
Aussie Supporteroos
. In this episode, Pyotr explained the rules of the most popular games in Australia.

Josie Sangster told us about the importance of cricket for Indigenous people in Australia. She works at the
Harrow Discovery Center and the Johnny Mullagh Interpretive Center
. The centre celebrates the story of Australia’s First 11 cricketers to tour England in 1868, all of whom where Aboriginal players.
Previous episode about Australian pop culture:

Rock and didgeridoo: how art reflects Australian society

All of the episodes of the series can be found on 
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
, or 
Spotify
.

Australia Explained
 was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24. You can also listen to the podcast in 
Filipino
Mandarin
Persian
Punjabi
Thai
 and 
Turkish
.

