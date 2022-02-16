Rock and didgeridoo: how art reflects Australian society

Protestors dance on Commonwealth Avenue on January 26, 2022 in Canberra, Australia

Source: Brook Mitchell / Stringer

In the fourth episode we talk about Australian pop culture. What is the paradigm shift in Australian galleries today? And how did rock musicians in Australia begin to investigate the sensitive social issues?

Listen to 
the first episode
 of Australia Explained, which looks into the ocean and beach culture in Australia. 
The second episode
 provides a glimpse of the most prominent features of Australian English, especially common slang words. All of the episode of the series can be found on 
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
, or 
Spotify
.

Australia Explained
 was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24. You can also listen to the podcast in 
Filipino
Mandarin
Persian
Punjabi
Thai
 and 
Turkish
.

