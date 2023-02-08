Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Fourth story

POLAND-UKRAINE-PRIDE-MARCH

Participants of the WarsawPride and KyivPride parade hold flags of Ukraine (C) and the Rainbow Flag during a march through the streets of Warsaw, Poland, on June 25, 2022. Source: AFP / WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of World Pride 2023 in Sydney, SBS Russian gathered stories of the Ukrainian LGBTQI+ community members. In the fourth episode, we talk to Varchaska, non-binary refugee from Crimea.

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT
  • Lifeline — support for anyone having a personal crisis — 13 11 14
  • Beyond Blue — for anyone feeling depressed or anxious — 1300 22 4636
  • QLife — counselling for LGBTIQ+ individuals — 1800 184 527
SBS Russian would like to thank
Quarteera

, Berlin-based organization for Russian-speaking LGBTQI+ people. Quarteera hosts its own
Russian-language podcast "Queer-talk" 

detailing life stories of LGBTQI+ people from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

SBS Russian would like to remind our listeners that it might be impossible to promptly check the accuracy of information during the war.
