Interview with Vadim Konovalov from Kharkov. He talked about how his hometown lives now, about the help provided by volunteers and how his Australian friends help him in this.
Vadym from Kharkiv: "Future generations will remember the help that is now being provided to Ukraine"
Residents of the village of Malaya Rogan in Kharkiv Raion, in Ukraine, near the downed helicopter. Photo credit: Volodymyr Urko
Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people from different Ukrainian cities. In this second season of our podcast series, we tell you about how the participants of the past episodes are living, almost a year later.
Share