Vadym from Kharkiv: "Future generations will remember the help that is now being provided to Ukraine"

330850836_1262055771394336_6502052536678758010_n.jpg

Residents of the village of Malaya Rogan in Kharkiv Raion, in Ukraine, near the downed helicopter. Photo credit: Volodymyr Urko

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people from different Ukrainian cities. In this second season of our podcast series, we tell you about how the participants of the past episodes are living, almost a year later.

Interview with Vadim Konovalov from Kharkov. He talked about how his hometown lives now, about the help provided by volunteers and how his Australian friends help him in this.
Слушайте также:

"Наш детский садик пострадал от бомбежек"

Голоса людей Украины

Оксана из Ирпеня: "Не могу вернуться в родной дом"

Мариуполь - оккупированный город контрастов: разруха и новостройки

Share

Latest podcast episodes

332260684_934065917615228_1222951637770370712_n.jpg

Melbourne-based entrepreneur Jess Koroleva: "In Australia, customers are sympathetic to business moms"

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 28.02.2023

330850836_1262055771394336_6502052536678758010_n.jpg

Tatyana from Gostomel: "The children we care about now will restore our Ukraine"

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics podcast: Changes to superannuation are flagged by the federal government