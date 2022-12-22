SBS Russian

'We believe that art and beauty will save the world'

SBS Russian

IMG_8983.jpeg

Зоя Даглас, соосновательница Blue Peony Foundation Source: Photo by SBS Russian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2022 at 2:52pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Interview with Zoie Douglas, co-founder of the Blue Peony Foundation, about the charity's move to a new location, recent activities and new plans for the Blue Peony Foundation.

Published 22 December 2022 at 2:52pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
IMG_8977.jpeg
Зоя Даглас, соосновательница Blue Peony Foundation в студии SBS Russian Source: Photo by SBS Russian
This week Blue Peony Foundation is offering a White Magical Xmas Holiday Photoshoot over three days to Ukrainian Displaced People Free of Charge to create their first Xmas memories in Australia. They have three professional photographers who kindly agreed to make this project happen. They also have a stylist who organised a set for them.

22/12 18:00 to 20:00 Photographer 1
23/12 10:00 to 13:00 Photographer 2
24/12 9:00 to 13:00 Photographer 3

Please contact
Blue Peony Foundation
for more information.
Слушайте также:

Благотворительный пикник для вынужденных переселенцев и волонтеров Blue Peony Foundation

"Мы объединились, чтобы помогать нуждающимся, независимо от национальности, языка, убеждений или религии'

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 22.12.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 22.12.2022

Biden Zelensky.png

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met Joe Biden on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded

christmas-pudding

The festive season can be challenging for many families this year