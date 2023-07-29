What movies to watch to learn more about the culture and histiry of Australian Aboriginal peoples

The list of movies and series mentioned in the interview:





Maralinga Tjarutja, 2020



My name is Gulpilil, 2021



Walkabout, 1971



The tracker, 2002



Sweet country, 2017



Toomelah, 2011



Charlie’s country, 2013



High ground, 2020



Mystery road movie, 2013 + series, 2018



True colours, 2022



