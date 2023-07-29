What movies to watch to learn more about the culture and histiry of Australian Aboriginal peoples

IMG_20230111_002638_474.jpg

Vera Glushchenko, art specialist

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Vera Glushchenko, art history expert and culturologist, shares her favourite films about the culture and history of the Australian Aboriginal peoples.

The list of movies and series mentioned in the interview:

Maralinga Tjarutja, 2020
My name is Gulpilil, 2021
Walkabout, 1971
The tracker, 2002
Sweet country, 2017
Toomelah, 2011
Charlie’s country, 2013
High ground, 2020
Mystery road movie, 2013 + series, 2018
True colours, 2022

Vera Glushenko has a bachelor's degree in art history from Moscow State University, vast experience in the field of arts and organising art exhibitions in Russia. After moving to Australia, she studied Master of Creative enterprise (Art administration) at the University of Queensland and completed the courses “Australian Aboriginal art” at Curtin University and “Philosophy of science” at the University of Sydney.
READ MORE

Беседы о культуре Аборигенных народов Австралии с искусствоведом Верой Глущенко

Искусствовед Вера Глущенко: "Культура Аборигенных народов Австралии открывает для меня удивительный мир"

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 29.07.2023

Sandler WWC.jpg

Leonid Sandler with the latest news of the Women's World Cup 2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.07.2023

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan

The Ukrainian fencer refused to shake hands with the Russian athlete. She won but got disqualified