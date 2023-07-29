What movies to watch to learn more about the culture and histiry of Australian Aboriginal peoples

The list of movies and series mentioned in the interview:
Maralinga Tjarutja, 2020
My name is Gulpilil, 2021
Walkabout, 1971
The tracker, 2002
Sweet country, 2017
Toomelah, 2011
Charlie’s country, 2013
High ground, 2020
Mystery road movie, 2013 + series, 2018
True colours, 2022
Vera Glushenko has a bachelor's degree in art history from Moscow State University, vast experience in the field of arts and organising art exhibitions in Russia. After moving to Australia, she studied Master of Creative enterprise (Art administration) at the University of Queensland and completed the courses “Australian Aboriginal art” at Curtin University and “Philosophy of science” at the University of Sydney.