Faamanatu le 2 tausaga talu ona osofa'ia le Capitol i Washington.

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. Facing prison time and dire personal consequences for storming the U.S. Capitol, some Jan. 6 defendants are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly riot, using it as a platform to drum up cash, promote business endeavors and boost social media profiles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Source: AP / Julio Cortez/AP
Published 9 January 2023 at 9:46am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Source: SBS
O le Aso 6 Ianuari 2021 na osofa'ia ai e tagata na lagolagoina Donald Trump le maota faitulafono i Amerika le Capitol Building. O le vaiaso nei na faamanatuina ai le 2 tausaga talu ona faia lenei osofa'iga ae o loo fa'aauau pea su'esu'ega.
