Faamanatu le 2 tausaga talu ona osofa'ia le Capitol i Washington.

Capitol Riot Criminal Cases

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

Published 9 January 2023 at 9:46am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
O le Aso 6 Ianuari 2021 na osofa'ia ai e tagata na lagolagoina Donald Trump le maota faitulafono i Amerika le Capitol Building. O le vaiaso nei na faamanatuina ai le 2 tausaga talu ona faia lenei osofa'iga ae o loo fa'aauau pea su'esu'ega.

