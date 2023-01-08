Faitioina le perenise Prince Harry i vaega o le Spare.

This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of "Spare," Prince Harry's memoir. The book is an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since first announced last year, is coming out Jan. 10. (Random House Group via AP) Credit: AP
Published 9 January 2023 at 10:06am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Source: SBS
O loo sili ona faitioina le vaega o le tusi o loo ta'ua ai lona fasiotia o fitafita e to'a 25 a le Taliban ae o auai i le taua i Afghanistan mo le vaega'au a Peretania.
