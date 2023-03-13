Samoan Women in the Arts: Talanoa with Rita Seumanutafa-Palala.

PICAA

Pacific Islands Creative Arts Australia based in Melbourne performing Siva. Credit: PICAA/Rita Seumanutafa.

For International Women's Day, we spoke to one of Samoa's prominent women in the Arts and Business, Ms Rita Seumanutafa-Palala. Rita lives in Melbourne and divides her time between writing a Phd thesis in ethnomusicology and running the Pacific Islands Creative Arts Australia Inc. She is also a mother and recent grandmother and prolific composer of choral anthems.

