Suicide bomber attack in a crowded mosque in a high security zone in Pakistan : News in Sinhala on 31 Jan

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

In this handout photo released by Pakistan's Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest news from Australia, fro Si Lanka ,across the globe, and the latest sports news on SBS Sinhala radio on Monday, 31 January 2023.

ගාස්තු රහිත TAFE පාඨමාලා සංක්‍රමණික අපේ ප්‍රජාවට ප්‍රයෝජනවත් වෙන්නෙ කොහොමද?

Dating app භාවිත කරන්නන්, ලිංගික අපයෝජනවලින් ආරක්ෂා කිරීමට බලධාරීන්ගේ ඉහල අවධානයක් : ජන 30 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

ATO සමඟ සන්නිවේදනය කිරීමට සමාජ මාධ්‍ය භාවිතා නොකරන ලෙස අනතුරු ඇඟවීම්: ජනවාරි 27 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

All party leader's meeting in Sri Lanka

Opinions on land rights in North and the implementation of the 13th Amendment at the All Party Conference

Know what you can do to keep kids off the screen from SBS Sinhala radio

Using social media online

A national warning to prevent predators from contacting kids online: SBS Sinhala news on 30 Jan

How the free TAFE courses will be beneficial for the migrants in Australia?