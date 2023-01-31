Suicide bomber attack in a crowded mosque in a high security zone in Pakistan : News in Sinhala on 31 Jan
In this handout photo released by Pakistan's Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/AAP Image
Listen to the latest news from Australia, fro Si Lanka ,across the globe, and the latest sports news on SBS Sinhala radio on Monday, 31 January 2023.
Share