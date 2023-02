A policewoman stands guard at the door to a polling station during the country's presidential election in Colombo on November 16, 2019. - Sri Lankans voted on November 16 for a new president in what could mark a comeback for the Rajapaksa clan, lauded by supporters for crushing the Tamil Tigers but condemned by critics for war crimes, corruption and cosying up to China. Source: AFP / JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images