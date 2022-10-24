SBS Sinhala

මෙවර අයවැයෙන් ජීවන වියදමට සහන දෙන්නැයි, ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු ව්‍යාපාර මිලියන ගණනක් ඉල්ලයි : ඔක් 24 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:02pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Nipuna Dodangoda
ඔක්තෝබර් 24 වන දා සඳුදා ප්‍රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.

  • 2022-2023 වසර සඳහා වන ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු අයවැය ඔස්සේ ජීවන වියදම් පීඩනය සඳහා සහන ලබාදෙන මෙන් මිලියන 2.3ක ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු කුඩා ව්‍යාපාර රජයෙන් ඉල්ලීම් සිදු කිරීම

