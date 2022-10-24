SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen මෙවර අයවැයෙන් ජීවන වියදමට සහන දෙන්නැයි, ඕස්ට්රේලියානු ව්යාපාර මිලියන ගණනක් ඉල්ලයි : ඔක් 24 කාලීන විශේෂාංගයPlay08:16SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas CochGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.57MB)Published 24 October 2022 at 12:02pmBy Sandra Fulloon, Nipuna DodangodaSource: SBS ඔක්තෝබර් 24 වන දා සඳුදා ප්රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.Published 24 October 2022 at 12:02pmBy Sandra Fulloon, Nipuna DodangodaSource: SBSHIGHLIGHTS2022-2023 වසර සඳහා වන ඕස්ට්රේලියානු අයවැය ඔස්සේ ජීවන වියදම් පීඩනය සඳහා සහන ලබාදෙන මෙන් මිලියන 2.3ක ඕස්ට්රේලියානු කුඩා ව්යාපාර රජයෙන් ඉල්ලීම් සිදු කිරීමShareLatest podcast episodesRanil's firm stand on not dissolving the parliament and the internal discussions of SLPP on the 22 amendmentsMillions of Australian businesses owners are desperate for budget relief: 24 Oct SBS Sinhala Current AffairTwo weather systems are expected to cause havoc across Victoria and NSW this week: News in Sinhala on 24 OctWhy it is important that kids practice "resilience" in Australia?