ආසියාවට දැඩි සීතල කාලගුණයක්, චීනය -53 ට යද්දී ඇෆ්ඝනිස්ථානයේ 150කට අධික සංඛ්‍යාවක් මියගිහින්: 'ලොව වටා'

Salang Pass in Afghanistan

Members of the Taliban stand guard as vehicles cross the Hindu Kush on the Salang Pass, the primary mountain pass connecting northern Afghanistan with Parwan Province, with onward connections to Kabul Province. Photo: Oliver Weiken/dpa (Photo by Oliver Weiken/picture alliance via Getty Images) Credit: picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

මේ සතියේ ලෝකය වටේ වාර්තා වන අලුත්ම තොරතුරු රැගත් "ලොව වටා" විදෙස් විත්ති සමාලෝචනය සෑම සිකුරාදාම SBS සිංහල සේවයෙන්

පසුගිය සිකුරාදා "ලොව වටා" වැඩසටහන පහතින්

World news wrap - 13 Jan image

රාජපක්ෂවරුන්ට කැනඩාවෙන් සම්භාධක පැනවුණු හැටි සහ මාලිගා රහස් හෙළිකළ හැරී කුමරුගේ ග්‍රන්ථය: "ලොව වටා" විත්ති

SBS Sinhala

13/01/202312:46


Football Federation of Sri Lanka suspended by FIFA

FIFA ශ්‍රී ලංකා පාපන්දු සම්මේලනය තහනම් කරද්දී නෙට්බෝල් සංගමය ඇතුලේ අර්බුදත් එලියට: ක්‍රීඩා විග්‍රහය

Australian Taxation Office

ATO සමඟ සන්නිවේදනය කිරීමට සමාජ මාධ්‍ය භාවිතා නොකරන ලෙස අනතුරු ඇඟවීම්: ජනවාරි 27 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

This month’s ‘My Song’ program focused on a Sinhala song recently launched on Aboriginal values

උලුරු කන්දෙන් වැටුණු ආදිවාසී රතු ලේ කඳුළු බිංදුව ගැන කියවෙන ඔසී රටේන් බිහිවූ සිංහල ගීය: මගේ ගීතය

Indigene Australier protestieren am 26. Januar

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු දින සැමරුමට සහ රජයේ නිවාඩු දිනයට විරෝධීව ආදිවාසී ප්‍රජා උද්ඝෝෂණයේ යෙදේ: SBS සිංහල පුවත් ජන 26