Deportes SBS Spanish | 19 septiembre 2023

epa10868031 The new national coach Montse Tome holds a jersey with her name on it as she offers a press conference to announce the the players called up for the Nations League matches, in Madrid, Spain, 18 September 2023. The national women's team plays against Sweden on 22 September and against Switzerland on 26 September. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) urged the national team's players 'to join the change led' by the organization and guaranteed them 'a safe environment' for their return to the team, with the new coach, Montse Tome. EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez Source: EFE / Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA